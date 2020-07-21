Singer Makihara Admits to Drug Possession in Court Hearing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Popular Japanese singer Noriyuki Makihara admitted to drug possession charges against him at Tokyo District Court on Tuesday.

The prosecution demanded a sentence of two years in jail for Makihara, 51, while the defense sought leniency. The court is set to issue a ruling on the case on Aug. 3.

Makihara is charged with possessing stimulant and other drugs at an apartment in Tokyo's Minato Ward in March-April 2018 and at his home in Shibuya Ward in February 2020.

During the first court hearing in his trial on Tuesday, Makihara, wearing a black suit and tie, apologized to his fans and others concerned. "I feel really sorry," he said.

But at the same time, Makihara claimed that he had never used illegal drugs in recent years.

