Govt to Pay Cancellation Fees over Revised "Go To Travel" Campaign

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Tuesday that the government will cover travel cancellation fees over its revised "Go To Travel" campaign aimed at shoring up the domestic tourism sector, hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The announcement came after the government's decision last week to exclude trips to or from Tokyo for the time being from a travel subsidy program under the campaign triggered a spate of cancellations of travel bookings.

Although the government had initially explained that it had no plans to compensate for travel cancellations following the revision to the subsidy program, it changed this stance in the face of public criticism.

In light of a recent rise in coronavirus infections in Tokyo, the government announced the decision last Friday to exclude trips to or from Tokyo from the subsidy program, which is designed to partly cover tourists' costs.

According to Akaba at a press conference on Tuesday, the government will shoulder fees for cancelling travel bookings made between July 10, when the government announced the start on Wednesday this week of the Go To Travel campaign, and last Friday.

