Japan's "Go To Eat" Campaign Seen Starting in Late Aug.

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is expected to launch its Go To Eat campaign, aimed at helping eateries hit hard by the novel coronavirus crisis, in late August at the earliest.

The Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry started on Tuesday to receive applications from entities hoping to serve as a contractor for the initiative. The deadline for receiving applications has been set at Aug. 7.

The ministry had postponed the start of the application procedures, initially slated to begin last Friday, due to a resurgence in coronavirus infection cases in the country.

But the ministry later concluded that it can implement the campaign by having participating restaurants take thorough infection prevention steps. Specifically, stores that take antivirus measures based on respective industry organizations' guidelines will be allowed to participate in the initiative.

Under the campaign, meal coupons giving users free foods and drinks worth up to 25 pct of their value will be issued. The coupons can be used at registered eateries in areas where they are issued.

