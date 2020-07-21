Japan Aims for 10,000 Daily Coronavirus Checks at Airports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan aims to boost the number of new coronavirus checks at airports for people entering the country to some 10,000 per day in September at the earliest, health minister Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday.

The improved quarantine operations at airports are part of the government’s preparations to ease its entry restrictions that were introduced amid the virus outbreak.

The government plans to start using coronavirus antigen tests in addition to polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests that are currently used at airports to detect infections with the virus.

At present, about 2,300 PCR tests are carried out per day at airports in the country, according to the health ministry.

The ministry aims to increase the daily number to some 4,300 by August by outsourcing work to outside inspection agencies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]