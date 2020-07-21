Tokyo Confirms 237 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 237 on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 200 for the first time in three days. It stood at 188 on Sunday and 168 on Monday after hitting a record high of 293 on Friday.

The cumulative total in Tokyo reached 9,816 on Tuesday.

On the same day, Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures each reported 53 cases, a record high for both.

In Aichi, the daily number started rising markedly about a week ago.

