Japan Advises Nationals against Travel to Kenya, Others over Pandemic

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Foreign Ministry raised its travel alert to Level 3 for Kenya and other countries over the COIVD-19 pandemic on Tuesday, calling on its nationals to avoid all travel there.

The number of countries and regions covered by the Level 3 travel alert increased by 17 to 146. The new additions also include Nepal, Suriname, Paraguay, Venezuela, Uzbekistan, the Comoros, the Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Somalia, Namibia, Botswana, Madagascar, Libya, Liberia and Palestine.

The Japanese government will also shortly add the 17 to its list of countries and regions that Japan rejects travel from.

“Infections are continuing to spread in Latin America and Africa,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference on Tuesday.

