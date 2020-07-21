Japan Top Court Tells Twitter to Disclose Retweeters' Info

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling ordering Twitter Inc. to disclose the email addresses of three people who retweeted a post with a photograph used without the photographer's permission.

The top court's Third Petty Bench concluded that the right to show the name of the photographer was infringed due to the function of Twitter's service to trim pictures automatically when they are retweeted.

The conclusion was supported by four of the petty bench's five justices.

"Twitter has 45 million users in Japan. It is hoped that the company will take action," Presiding Justice Saburo Tokura said.

According to the latest ruling, the photo of a lily of the valley with the photographer's name and copyright notice was posted on a website in 2009.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]