White Goods Shipments Top 300 B. Yen for 1st Time in 23 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--White goods shipments in Japan exceeded 300 billion yen for the first time in 23 years in June as retailers reopened after a coronavirus state of emergency, industry data showed Tuesday.

The June shipments climbed 5.8 pct from a year earlier to 307.3 billion yen, marking the first rise in nine months, said the Japan Electrical Manufacturers’ Association. The previous time the country’s monthly shipments exceeded 300 billion yen was March 1997.

Air conditioner shipments led the overall growth amid higher temperatures and an increase in people working from home. Another positive factor was a demand surge before the expiration of reward point programs for cashless payments at the end of June.

Also helpful was a 100,000-yen cash handout program for households as part of government measures to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Demand increased for goods for use by those staying home. Air cleaners saw April-June shipments grow 1.5-fold from a year before, and electric griddles logged a 1.7-fold rise.

