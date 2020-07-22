Japan's "Go To Travel" Program Starts amid Confusion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's "Go To Travel" tourism promotion campaign started Wednesday after last-minute policy changes that have confused the travel industry and potential tourists.

The 1.35-trillion-yen program to boost travel demand through government-subsidized discounts and vouchers may need to undergo further tweaks depending on the coronavirus infection situation.

"We aim to establish a safe new travel style" through Go To Travel, tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba told a news conference Tuesday.

The government hopes to support the tourism industry, hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, while taking care not to spread the virus further. Travel and accommodation businesses are required to take full precautions.

The program provides discounts equivalent to 35 pct of the travel costs and shopping and restaurant coupons worth 15 pct for use at travel destinations.

