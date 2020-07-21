Koike Calls on Tokyoites to Stay Home during 4-Day Weekend

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike called on residents in the capital on Wednesday not to go out for nonessential purposes during Japan's four-day weekend from Thursday, amid the recent resurgence of coronavirus infections.

Koike made the request after analyzing the infection situation and medical capacity at a meeting with experts the same day.

The daily average of new infection cases in Tokyo in the past seven days has topped 200 and the number of hospitalized patients is also increasing.

The daily number of new cases remains elevated in July, reaching a record 293 on Friday.

Most of the new cases involve people in their 20s and 30s. But the number of elderly patients, in their 60s or older, who are said to have higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, is increasing, indicating that infections have started spreading among a wide range of age groups.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]