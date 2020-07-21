Mizuho Bank, Think Tank Lose 2.5 M. Pieces of Personal Info

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Research Institute Ltd. said Tuesday that they have lost magnetic tapes containing up to 2,507,000 pieces of personal data of customers.

There has been no report that any third party acquired or misused the data, including home and email addresses, bank account numbers and outlines of tax and business consultations, according to the subsidiaries of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411>.

The two companies took some five months to announce the problem after the data loss was first confirmed at a Mizuho Research section in February.

The tapes contained backup data for a group customer management system, which was used until Dec. 7, 2018.

The two companies said they reckoned there was no problem with the data loss, thinking that the tapes were discarded when the system was renewed in December that year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]