Japan OKs Use of Dexamethasone as COVID-19 Treatment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s health ministry has approved the use of the anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone for treating patients with the novel coronavirus.

The ministry revised on Friday its handbook for medical personnel dealing with COVID-19 patients by adding dexamethasone to the list of drugs that can be used for the treatment of the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Dexamethasone became the second drug approved as COVID-19 treatment in Japan, following the antiviral drug remdesivir, which was approved in May.

According to the revised handbook, a study in Britain showed that a group of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms who were administered with dexamethasone for 10 days had a lower death rate compared with that among patients who received standard treatment.

Based on the study results, the U.S. National Institutes of Health revised in June its guidelines for treating coronavirus patients to recommend the use of dexamethasone in patients who require respiratory support.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]