Abe Reiterates Intention to Restart Economic Activities Carefully

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday reiterated his administration's intention to restart economic activities carefully amid the COVID-19 epidemic, as the government launched a "Go To Travel" campaign the same day to shore up the hard-hit tourism industry.

"We haven't changed our stance of resuming economic activities carefully while seeking support from the people," Abe told reporters at the prime minister's office.

"We'll take thorough measures to prevent coronavirus infections and save people from developing severe symptoms," Abe stressed.

Under the Go To Travel campaign, the government will partly cover tourists' costs, excluding those for trips to or from Tokyo for the time being, due to a recent surge in infections in the Japanese capital.

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan parliamentary affairs chief Jun Azumi criticized the government on the day for starting the tourism promotion campaign before the epidemic recedes.

