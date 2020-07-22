Toyota to End Quarterly Earnings Press Conferences
Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> plans to end press conferences about quarterly earnings, starting this business year, informed sources said Wednesday.
The Japanese automaker will meet the press only for half-year and full-year results, the sources said.
The move "has nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic but is part of our business and work-style reform," a Toyota official said.
Toyota's business year ends in March.
The company is slated to announce results for the April-June quarter shortly past 1 p.m. on Aug. 6 (4 a.m. GMT) on the internet and other channels.
