Japan Confirms Record-High 787 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed a record high of 787 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, signaling a renewed spread of the virus across the country.

The previous high of 755 cases was marked on April 11.

Tokyo, the country's capital, reported 238 new cases, bringing its total above 10,000 cases. The number of new cases grew by some 3,000 over the past two weeks.

The western prefecture of Osaka confirmed 121 new cases, its first above 100.

People in their 10s to 30s accounted for more than 60 pct of the total in Osaka. "We must prevent the spread of infections that are expanding to various generations," Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]