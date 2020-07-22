Tokyo's Coronavirus Infection Cases Exceed 10,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 238 on Wednesday, taking the cumulative total in the Japanese capital above 10,000, the metropolitan government said.

New infection cases have grown by some 3,000 in Tokyo over the past two weeks. The first coronavirus infection case was confirmed on Jan. 24.

Meanwhile, new coronavirus cases reported in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka on Wednesday stood at around 120, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said. This is the first time that the daily count in Osaka has topped 100.

The daily count in Tokyo earlier started declining after hitting 206 cases on April 17, when the state of emergency over the coronavirus by the Japanese government was in place.

But the number began increasing again in mid-June, standing mostly at levels above 100 and fewer than 300 in the past two weeks.

