Japan Delays Further Easing of Event Restrictions

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Wednesday decided to delay a planned further easing of coronavirus-linked restrictions on the number of spectators at large-scale events.

At a meeting of its task force to combat COVID-19, the government discussed what to do about the restrictions in August and later, including a cap on event attendees set at 5,000 people.

The cap "will be maintained until the end of August," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who heads the task force, said, adding that the government will examine further developments to decide whether to remove the cap after the period.

The decision delays the planned removal of the cap by one month.

Japan eased the restrictions on big events, such as professional sports events and concerts, in stages after lifting its coronavirus state of emergency in May.

