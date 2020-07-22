Japan’s Minimum Hourly Wages Likely to Stay Flat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese labor ministry panel on Wednesday proposed keeping mandatory minimum hourly wages for fiscal 2020 unchanged from the previous year.

“It would be appropriate to maintain the current levels,” the Central Minimum Wages Council said.

This is the first time that the panel has not suggested specific minimum wage levels since fiscal 2009, following the global financial crisis.

The panel put priority on maintaining jobs over wage growth as the Japanese economy has been hit by the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, sources familiar with its discussions said.

In fiscal 2019, which ended last March, minimum wages rose by 27 yen from the previous year to 901 yen on national average, rising around 3 pct for the fourth straight year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]