Japan to Ease Re-Entry Rules for Foreign Residents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Wednesday decided to ease in stages its rules on re-entry by foreign residents who leave the country with permission.

At a meeting of the coronavirus response headquarters, the government also confirmed that it will start talks to resume the travel of business people between Japan and 12 other Asian economies including China, South Korea and Taiwan.

In addition, the government will introduce a system to resume business travel, limited to short stays by small groups, with the United States and European countries.

“It’s important to restart international travel in stages,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the meeting.

So far, Japan has limited the re-entry of foreign residents mainly to permanent residency holders and their spouses.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]