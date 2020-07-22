3 Japanese Convenience Store Chains to Test Joint Transport

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese convenience store operators said Wednesday that they will test the joint transport of confectionery and beverage products to outlets in August.

The three are Seven & i Holdings Co.'s <3382> Seven-Eleven Japan Co., FamilyMart Co. <8028> and Lawson Inc. <2651>.

In the test, set for Aug. 1-7, products will be gathered at a joint logistics center to be set up in Tokyo’s Koto Ward from the warehouses of each company.

The products will be then delivered to a total of 40 stores run by the three firms in the Tokyo Bay area using the same trucks.

The three companies expect the joint transport to cut the number of trucks by 30 pct and improve product loading per truck by about 20 pct.

