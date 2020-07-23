Record 366 Coronavirus Cases Found in Tokyo Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Tokyo on Thursday came to 366, the highest daily total for the Japanese capital, Governor Yuriko Koike said.

The new record largely exceeded the previous one, at 293, which was marked on Friday.

The daily count in Tokyo topped 200 for three days in a row.

"This is a very big number," Koike said of Thursday's total. "I want people to act while staying conscious about not getting infected and not infecting anybody," the governor added, calling on Tokyoites to refrain from going out.

While people in their 20s or 30s accounted for 60 pct of Thursday's total, infections have started to spread to people in their 40s or 50s, according to Koike. The new virus carriers included young people who got infected after having meals together.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]