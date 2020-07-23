Record 981 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Japan on Thursday came to 981, the highest daily total for the country.

The daily count hit a record high for the second straight day, largely exceeding Wednesday's total, at 795.

Tokyo reported 366 new cases, also the highest ever.

The daily count marked record highs in some other prefectures as well, including Aichi, at 97, Fukuoka, at 66, and Saitama, at 64.

In Tokyo, the number of new cases topped 200 for three days in a row. The previous record high was 293, which was registered on Friday.

