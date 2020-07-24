67 Local Govts in Japan Committed to Reducing Plastic Waste

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--At least 67 local governments in Japan have declared their commitment to reducing plastic waste in order to resolve the issue of marine plastic pollution, according to an Environment Ministry survey.

As of Nov. 28, 2019, such declarations had been made by 15 prefectural governments and 52 city, ward and town governments, including those located inland.

In the declarations, residents are asked to cooperate by using their own shopping bags and bottles. The declarations also include warnings against littering and calls for the promotion of local cleaning campaigns.

Many of the 67 local governments ban the distribution of drinks contained in plastic bottles to outside experts invited to meetings.

Another popular measure is a pledge to replace plastic goods sold at stores inside local government buildings with items made from recycled or alternative materials.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]