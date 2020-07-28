FOCUS: Flexible Work Styles Becoming New Normal amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The novel coronavirus epidemic has led to the spread of flexible working styles in Japan as businesses strive to adapt to a "new normal" of infection prevention.

The work style reform is being closely watched along with efforts aimed at achieving "digital transformation," or changes of systems in companies and society at large through digital technology.

But the shift has also made apparent issues such as the need to take measures against information leaks and to introduce personnel systems that focus on results.

New Ways of Work

