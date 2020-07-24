Japan Minister Vigilant about Tokyo’s Infection Surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Thursday he is feeling an increased sense of crisis about the coronavirus situation in Tokyo after the confirmation of 366 new cases there on the day, the highest daily count for the Japanese capital.

“The government hopes to surely implement well-balanced measures” to tackle the resurgence of infection cases, Nishimura, who is in charge of the government’s response to the pandemic, told a press conference.

Meanwhile, the minister also said there is no need for people to refrain from going on family trips during the four-day weekend from Thursday if they thoroughly take infection prevention steps, such as wearing masks, when visiting tourist spots.

While infectious disease experts have advised that company treats with drinking parties, group trips by the elderly and wild partying by youths should be avoided, families spending time among themselves at travel destinations would pose extremely low risk of getting infected or infecting others, Nishimura said.

At the same time, he said measures must be devised swiftly to be ready to respond to the worst-case scenario of an explosive spread of infections.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]