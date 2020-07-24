Fireworks Displayed across Japan to Mark Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Fireworks were displayed across Japan simultaneously on Friday to mark the Tokyo Olympics, which would have started on the day if the games had not been put off by one year.

In the event organized by the Junior Chamber International Japan, fireworks were set off at 117 of the planned 121 locations in all of the country's 47 prefectures but one from 8 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT).

The locations were kept secret because the disclosure would have drawn crowds, raising coronavirus infection risks.

"We could think of no better day than this" to encourage the public to move ahead toward a post-pandemic future, according to chamber member Takashi Kitaguchi, 39, involved in the planning of the event.

