Tokyo Police, Govt Inspect Bars over Coronavirus

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo metropolitan government and police personnel inspected local bars with hospitality services Friday after clusters of novel coronavirus infections happened at such places.

Metropolitan government officials accompanied police officers who entered the establishments in Tokyo's Kabukicho and Ikebukuro entertainment districts to see whether there was any violation of the law governing nightlife-related businesses.

The metropolitan government staff asked bar workers and managers to take infection prevention measures, such as frequent ventilation and the use of face masks, in line with guidelines for the industry.

But establishments that fail to take such measures sufficiently would not be subject to punishment, such as business suspension orders, because the law stipulates no such obligations.

The joint inspections came true at the request of the metropolitan government.

