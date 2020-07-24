No Need for Coronavirus Emergency Declaration: Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government does not think it necessary to declare a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus again, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday.

"We're doing careful monitoring with a strong sense of tension, but we're not in a situation that immediately warrants the issuance of a fresh state of emergency declaration," Abe told reporters.

"We ask the public to take full precautions" against COVID-19, he said after a meeting on the infection situation with economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, health minister Katsunobu Kato and others.

Separately, Nishimura told a press conference that the government will disclose the names of bars and other establishments that do not follow guidelines for infection prevention if any coronavirus outbreak occurs there.

Nishimura had a teleconference with the governors of eight prefectures including Tokyo, Osaka and Aichi.

