Tokyo Games Postponement Hits Olympic Goods Makers

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--The one-year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic has hit makers of official goods in Japan, including traditional crafts.

There are some 6,360 official licensed goods as of the end of June, according to the games' organizing committee.

Six official stores selling the merchandise have closed due to the pandemic, and 17 more closures will happen next month.

"We've had lots of struggles," Takaaki Watanabe, the 14th-generation head of a daruma doll marker in Shirakawa in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima, said of the pandemic. Its products are one of the licensed goods.

The company, Shirakawa Daruma Sohonpo, saw its sales in April plummet about 80 pct from a year before, according to Watanabe, 28.

