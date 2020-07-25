Mos Food to Test Remotely Controlled Robots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Mos Food Services Inc. <8153> will test a new system in which people with disabilities serve customers using remotely controlled robots.

The Japanese hamburger chain expects the system to help people who cannot go outside work at home. It is also expected to help prevent a spread of the coronavirus.

In a demonstration shown to the media, a man and a woman with incurable diseases explained the menu and take orders while at home using the OriHime, a remotely controlled robot with a camera and a microphone.

The system "can offer a welcoming experience for customers while saving labor," a Mod Food official said.

The company will test the system at a store in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward for four hours on every weekday afternoon from Monday through late August.

