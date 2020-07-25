Japan's Coronavirus Cases Top 30,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 792 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing its total above 30,000 cases.

The country confirmed its first case on Jan. 16. The number of total cases exceeded 10,000 about three months later and surpassed 20,000 about two months and a half after that.

It took only some three weeks to log the next 10,000 cases. As of Saturday, the country had 30,535 total cases.

Tokyo, the country's capital, confirmed 295 new cases on Saturday, the fifth consecutive day above 200.

Of Tokyo's new cases, 185, or about 60 pct, were people in their 20s and 30s. The number of cases in those in their 40s and 50s has been increasing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]