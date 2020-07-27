Japan Interparty Group May Send Observers to Hong Kong Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--An interparty group of Japanese lawmakers will consider sending a team of observers to Hong Kong in an effort to make sure that its Legislative Council election in September will be held in a fair manner, after China recently enforced a new security law strengthening control over the region.

The group, slated to be officially launched on Wednesday, is also expected to urge the Japanese government to relax visa requirements for Hong Kong citizens and not to assist investigations of those suspected of violating the security law, sources related to the group said.

Many fear that people opposing the security law will be barred from running in the Hong Kong legislative election by local election authorities.

Former Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and one of those who led the establishment of the suprapartisan group, said in an interview with Jiji Press that the league is considering assembling a monitoring team for dispatch to Hong Kong for the September election.

"The election should reflect the will of the people and must be held in a fair manner so that it can be recognized by the international society," he said.

