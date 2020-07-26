Tokyo Confirms 239 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 239 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, marking the sixth straight day above 200 and the 17th consecutive day above 100, the metropolitan government said.

Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, reported 80 new confirmed cases of the virus, its second-highest level after 97 cases marked on Thursday.

