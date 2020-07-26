Japan Govt to Ask Businesses to Promote Work-from-Home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will ask the business community to ensure that each company has 70 pct or more employees work from home, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Sunday.

The government will also call on businesses not to hold large-scale gatherings, including drinking parties, Nishimura told a press conference.

He said that the government will make the requests as coronavirus cases have been increasing across the company.

Nishimura said the proportion of commuters once fell to 20 to 30 pct of previous levels but recently rose back to some 70 pct.

"Businesses should not step back but maintain the proportion of teleworking through various ways of working," he said.

