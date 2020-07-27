Comprehensive Futures Trading Services Start in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 27 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka Exchange started to offer commodity futures trading services on Monday, on top of the stock and bond futures already in its lineup, becoming Japan's first exchange to handle a full range of futures products to improve convenience for investors.

The OSE, which is under Japan Exchange Group Inc. <8697>, or JPX, took over gold and other precious metal futures, farm products futures including corn, and rubber futures from the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM), also a JPX affiliate.

JPX is seeking to revitalize the shrinking commodity futures market by attracting new investors by improving access. An investor can now trade various futures products listed on the OSE through one account.

Previously, stock and Japanese government bond futures were traded on the OSE and commodity futures on TOCOM, supervised by different government agencies under different laws. Securities firms and futures trading companies faced different regulations, and investors had to open separate accounts.

The launch of full-fledged futures trading services by the OSE came after calls grew for rectifying the complicated system in Japan, with other countries ahead in forming comprehensive exchanges.

