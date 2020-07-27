Prominent Japanese Fashion Designer Kansai Yamamoto Dies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--World-renowned Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto died of acute myelogenous leukemia last Tuesday, it was announced Monday. He was 76.

Yamamoto had revealed in March that he was suffering from the disease.

His death was announced by the management agency for Yamamoto's daughter, 45-year-old actress Mirai Yamamoto. Japanese actor Yusuke Iseya is half-brother of the celebrated fashion designer.

Yamamoto was born in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, in 1944 as the eldest son of a tailor.

At one point in his childhood, Yamamoto lived in a children's welfare center, after his parents divorced when he was still very young.

