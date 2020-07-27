Japan Facing Another Virus Surge 6 Months after 1st Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan is facing another surge in coronavirus cases, some six months after the first domestically infected case was confirmed on Jan. 28.

The national daily count started surging again this month, hitting a record 981 cases on Thursday, after a slowdown following an initial peak from early to mid-April.

The first domestically infected case was a male bus driver in the western prefecture of Nara, who had never been to China but had carried tourists from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged, on his bus.

Cumulative domestic cases have now surpassed 30,000, with the death toll topping 1,000.

People in their 20s and 30s accounted for over 40 pct of total cases in Japan, according to a health ministry analysis as of Wednesday that excluded cruise ship passengers and crew members and people who returned on flights chartered by the Japanese government.

