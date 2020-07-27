Tokyo Confirms 131 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 131 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, its first below 200 in seven days.

Across Japan, the number of new cases fell to 583 apparently because of a lower number of coronavirus tests being carried out.

In the capital, people in their 20s and 30s accounted for 79, or about 60 pct of the total.

Ten cases were apparently linked to nightlife businesses, while infection routes were unknown for 79 cases.

Tokyo had 11,345 total cases, nearly half of which emerged in July.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]