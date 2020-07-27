Over 20 JMU Shipyard Workers Infected with Coronavirus in Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--More than 20 workers at a Japan Marine United Corp. shipyard in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the leading Japanese shipbuilder announced Monday.

According to the company, two workers at the shipyard tested positive on Saturday. A total of 96 others who have had close contact with the two are undergoing coronavirus tests.

As of 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT) Monday, 21 of them have been found infected with the virus, which is responsible for the COVID-19 respiratory illness.

About 1,800 people, including subcontractor employees, work at the Ariake shipyard, where large oil tankers and other vessels are built. Disinfection work has been conducted there.

JMU, headquartered in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, is considering suspending some operations at the shipyard.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]