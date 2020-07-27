Mitsubishi Motors to Close Down Gifu Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211> said Monday that it will close down a plant in the central Japan prefecture of Gifu as part of its efforts to rebuild its business amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Japanese automaker will end production at the automobile plant of subsidiary Pajero Manufacturing Co. in the first half of 2021.

According to a consolidated earnings report for April-June released the same day, Mitsubishi Motors incurred a net loss of 176,157 million yen, the largest such loss since the company split off its commercial vehicle sector in 2003. The loss compared with a profit of 9,312 million yen in the year-before period.

It was the first time in four years for the automaker to suffer a net loss in the first quarter of a fiscal year, after it saw a worldwide plunge in auto sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the company's deteriorated earnings leading to a reorganization in its production bases in Japan, the employment situation in provincial areas will be affected.

