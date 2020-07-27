ANA Expands Flight Cuts for Aug. amid COVID-19 Resurgence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways said Monday that it will cut more domestic flights for August due to a slowdown in reservations amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

ANA will cancel a total of 2,717 flights on 37 routes, mainly to and from Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

The major Japanese airline initially planned to operate 88 pct of its scheduled flights in the month, anticipating a recovery in travel demand. The operation rate will now be 77 pct.

<9202>

