Abe Likely to Be Quarantine-Free upon Return from G-7 Summit

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering exempting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe from self-quarantine following a summit of Group of Seven leaders, expected to take place in the United States in late August, informed sources said Monday.

The government currently asks all people entering Japan to self-quarantine for two weeks, in the fight against the coronavirus.

The exemption is designed to help Abe address a host of issues smoothly, the sources said.

The government also aims to apply such a quarantine exemption when foreign dignitaries come to Japan, the sources said.

It is expected to set some conditions for making Abe quarantine-free, including a negative polymerase chain reaction test result upon return from the United States.

