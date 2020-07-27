Fujifilm to Make COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate for U.S. Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--A subsidiary of Japan’s Fujifilm Corp. has won a contract to manufacture bulk drug substance for a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by U.S. biotechnology firm Novavax Inc.

The subsidiary, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, has already started production of the first batch of the vaccine candidate.

The batches will be used in a clinical trial of up to 30,000 subjects that is expected to begin in autumn this year.

An early phase clinical trial of the vaccine candidate, engineered from the genetic sequence of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease, began in Australia in May.

A race to develop coronavirus vaccines is intensifying around the world. In Japan, a clinical trial by pharmaceutical startup AnGes Inc. is underway. Other players in the country include Shionogi & Co. <4507>.

