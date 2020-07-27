Japanese Firms to Build LNG-Fired Power Plant in Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trading houses Marubeni Corp. <8002> and Sumitomo Corp. <8053> said Monday they will build a liquefied natural gas-fired thermal power plant in Myanmar in cooperation with Mitsui & Co. <8031> and a local firm.

The four companies have been granted exclusive rights for the development of the power plant from the Myanmar government.

The 2-billion-dollar project aims to start construction of the plant in 2023 and put it into commercial operation in 2026. It will sell electricity to state-owned Electric Power Generation Enterprise for 25 years.

The power plant, with an output capacity of 1.25 million kilowatts, equivalent to the capacity of a nuclear reactor, will be built in the Thilawa special economic zone near Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]