JR East Unveils Disinfection Robots

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, on Monday gave the media a demonstration of disinfection robots at a station in Tokyo.

The company expects such robots to save labor, as employees have been facing an increasing need for disinfection work at stations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

JR East plans to continue testing the robots at Takanawa Gateway Station on its Yamanote Line until the end of September. It will consider introducing them at other stations depending on the results.

Three types of disinfection robots were used in the demonstration. They sanitized handrails, benches and other parts of the station by spraying disinfectants while moving automatically based on map data.

The railway operator has also been working on contactless services using a robot that delivers beverages and food to designated places and another that guides people to their destinations while carrying their luggage.

