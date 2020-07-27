Restaurant Sales in Japan Fall 21.9 Pct in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant sales in Japan in June fell 21.9 pct from a year before due to the continued fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, down for the fourth consecutive month, the Japan Food Service Association said Monday.

The pace of decline slowed from 32.2 pct in May, but sales are unlikely to recover drastically in the near future, as the number of coronavirus cases has been on the increase again.

"The industry may face a stiffer headwind as more people are likely to refrain from eating out," the association said.

In June, sales at "izakaya" dining bars and pubs plummeted 58.5 pct due to continued slow traffic of both corporate and individual customers.

Sales at pubs and beer parlors plunged 65.8 pct. cafe sales fell 38.0 pct.

