Nojima to Let Workers Stay until 80

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese home electronics retailer Nojima Corp. <7419> introduced a system on July 1 to allow employees to work until they are up to 80 years old, company sources said Monday.

All of about 2,500 Nojima employees are subject to the new system.

Workers who reach the retirement age of 65 are able to work until 80 by extending contacts every year while their health condition and living environment are taken into account.

The company will respond flexibly to such workers' requests regarding work styles, including by making shortened work hours available. It will consider offering employment after the age of 80 to those who wish to continue working.

The move is aimed at utilizing the sales know-how of veteran employees. "Senior employees are highly skilled at dealing with customers and we aim to use their knowledge to nurture young workers," a Nojima official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]