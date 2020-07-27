Hitachi Prepares In-House Coronavirus Tests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Hitachi Ltd. <6501> said Monday it is ready to conduct in-house coronavirus tests for employees who will be traveling overseas.

The move by the Japanese electronics and machinery maker comes at a time when countries in Europe and elsewhere have been easing travel restrictions related to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The in-house polymerase chain reaction tests will be conducted for employees who need to take business trips to countries requiring a coronavirus negative certificate on entry.

Still, Hitachi will continue to ban business trips to countries for which the Japanese government issues no-travel recommendations. For other countries, the number of employees taking business trips will be held to a minimum.

The company extended its work-from-home recommendation and request to employees to avoid wining and dining, both scheduled to expire at the end of July, to the end of September, in view of the spread of coronavirus cases in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]