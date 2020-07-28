266 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 266 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, marking the 20th consecutive day with over 100 new cases, the metropolitan government said.

The daily total in the Japanese capital had dropped to 131 on Monday, after staying above 200 for six straight days through Sunday.

The western prefecture of Osaka confirmed 155 new cases on Tuesday, its record high.

Of them, two patients had severe symptoms. Infection routes were unknown for 104 cases, or nearly 70 pct of the total.

"Infections are spreading in nightlife districts mainly among people in their 20s and 30s," Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said.

