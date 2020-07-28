266 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday that it has confirmed 266 new cases of the novel coronavirus, marking the 20th consecutive day with over 100 new cases.

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital had dropped to 131 on Monday, after staying above 200 for six straight days through Sunday.

